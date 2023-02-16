Ashley E. Davis
Orleans resident, 51
ORELANS - A memorial service for Mr. Ashley E. Davis will be held at a later date.
Ashley E. Davis, 51 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 5, 2023 in Orleans.
Ashley leaves to celebrate his life, his two sisters: Laura Davis and Kristi Davis; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and many friends. A memorial has been established in Ashley's honor and kindly suggested to the family. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements.