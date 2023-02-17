Arleen A. Schenk

Hildreth resident, 94

MINDEN - Arleen A. Schenk, 94, of Hildreth, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Bethany Home in Minden. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth with Rev. Caroline Schenk officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's YouTube and Facebook pages. Interment will be held following services at St. Peters Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2023 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home – Jelden Chapel in Hildreth. Memorials in Arleen's honor are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth or the Hildreth Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Arleen Ardith (Ebke) Schenk was born on March 9, 1928 in Macon, NE to Harmon and Sophie (Bauer) Ebke. She grew up on a farm around the Macon area, and attended school at District 25 thru eighth grade and graduated from Hildreth High School in 1945.

She was united in marriage to Merle D. Schenk on November 28, 1954 in Macon and to this union four boys were born: Dennis, Dale, David and Darren. The family made their home in Grand Island until moving to Hildreth in 1982, where she was a housewife and mother. They also lived in Minden for a short time.

Arleen was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing cards, and while residing at Bethany Home, playing bingo and making crafts. She loved making fried chicken for the whole family and making cookies for her grandchildren and others was her specialty. Arleen's grandchildren were very special to her, she even made each one a quilt out of their high school t-shirts when they graduated. Arleen loved her family most of all.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Dennis and special friend, Therese Ingold of Elburn, IL, Dale and his wife, Millie Schenk of Hildreth, and Darren and his special friend, Kimberly Johnson both of Hildreth; grandchildren, Maranda Schenk of Cortland, IL, Brooke Kelley and husband, Vince, of Elburn, IL, Stephen Schenk and his wife, Abby, of Elburn, IL, Chris Schenk and his wife, Ashley of Lexington, KY, and Tyler Schenk and his wife, Caroline, of Hildreth; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Mary Kelley and Carter Schenk; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle in 2014; son, David in 2009; brother, Walter Ebke and his wife Ruby; sisters, Selma Johnson and her husband, Johnny, and Dorothy Beinhoff and her husband Alfred.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.