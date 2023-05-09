Arleata Bass

Kearney resident, 81

KEARNEY—Arleata Joyce (Bolich) Bass, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Brewster, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Brookstone Gardens in Kearney.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the United Church of Christ in Brewster with Pastor Chad Anderson officiating. Interment will be in the Ainsworth Cemetery. A visitation will be Tuesday May 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow. Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ in Brewster or the Brewster Fire Department. C condolences or remembrances may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Arleata was born on May 16, 1941, to Otto and Lorna Bolich in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Arleata was united in marriage to John Howard Bass on October 17, 1965. They were blessed with two children.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Howard; sister Twyla Harr and brother-in-law Maynard Harr of Ainsworth; son Steven Bass and daughter-in-law Tresa Bass of Brewster; daughter Joyce Bass of Maxwell; five grandchildren, Travis Davis, Scott Davis, Chelsea Kubitschek, Ty Bass and Cooper Bass; three great-grandchildren, Flynn, Adilyn, and Bodhi; as well as many nieces and nephews.