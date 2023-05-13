Ardyce L. Nielsen

Kearney resident, 94

KEARNEY - Ardyce L. Nielsen, 94, of Kearney, passed away on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Ardyce L. Nielsen was born on September 4, 1928 to John and Imogene (Conyers) Keen in Smithfield, NE. She grew up in towns around McCook, Elsie, Enders, Imperial, and Ogallala. Her parents moved to Minden where she finished school in 1945. She worked in several restaurants in Minden and in the cold storage facility in Holdrege.

Ardyce married LaVern R. Nielsen on October 26, 1946, and they lived on a farm southwest of Kearney for 3 years. They later made their home in Minden, then moved to Omaha for 29 years. While in Omaha, she worked in many restaurants – mainly Holiday Inn Central for 17 years. They later moved to Grand Island in 1984, where she worked for the Holiday Inn and Senior High School. Following that, they moved to Kearney to be near their parents in 1992.

Ardyce loved baking and canning from their garden. She spent her time doing crafts, going to coffee, and visiting friends. Ardyce loved playing cards and games, where she would often remark, “my house, my rules.”

She liked camping and fishing. They continued living in their home at 3112 Avenue K in Kearney until her husband passed away in 2007.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Marilyn Swanson of Kearney, Rodney (Kathleen) Nielsen of Kearney; son-in-law, Tommy Simpson of Omaha; grandchildren, Rachaelle Simpson, Trish Simpson, Christopher Simpson, Clinton Nielsen, Crystal Nielsen, Karen Marsh, Kellie Bodnar, Michael “Mike” Swanson; great-grandchildren, Carley Simpson, Cameron Simpson, Dylan Engler, Sydney Safarik, Jordan Simpson, Kadyn Simpson, Harlow Simpson, Bronson Marsh, Breanna Marsh, McKayla Bodnar, Skylar Sevener, Preston Shumate, and Addison Swanson; great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt Engler, Odin Simpson, Lily Saathoff, Gracie Robinson and Ryker Sevener; brother, Herman LeRoy Keen; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, LaVern, daughter, Kathleen Simpson; brothers, LaVern, Alvin, Harold, and Larry (Lawrence); and sister, Luella Albers.

