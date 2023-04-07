‘Apolonio' B. Alonzo

Kearney resident, 82

KEARNEY - Paul “Apolonio” B. Alonzo, 82, of Kearney, passed away Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at St. James Catholic Church in Kearney with Father Michael Pampara Celebrating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 6:00 p.m. all at the church. Burial will be later at the North Platte, NE City Cemetery. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is charge of arrangements.

Paul was born on June 16, 1940, in Eaton, Colorado to Alfonso C. and Concepcion (Barela) Alonzo. He attended school in North Platte. He married Margarita Cantu on February 21, 1976, in Cozad. Paul worked as a concrete finisher for over 47 years with Paulsen Building & Supply. He retired in 2009. Paul enjoyed gambling, fishing, camping, watching the Cubs and yelling at the Huskers. He had a passion for politics, spending time with his family and attending events of his grandkids and great grandkids. He was a member of the Christ the King Catholic Church in Cozad.

Paul is survived by his wife, Margarita “Margie” Alonzo of Kearney; children, Denise (Guillermo) Loeza of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Diana (Ygnacio) Ortega of Rowlett, Texas, Dorothy (Victor) Olvera of Cozad, Michael Alonzo of Clear Lake, Texas and Consuelto “Lupe” (CJ) Stevens of Kearney; 20 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; other extended family and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jose Alonzo; sisters, Erlinda Vieira, Lorenza Cabrera, Rosa Banales Ruiz Hernandez, Porfiria Alonzo; grandsons, Keetoowah Knight Jr., Julio Olvera; great grandson, Mekhi Escobar.