Annie Lauer

Loomis and Hot Srings, South Dakota resident, 69

Annie Jean Lauer, 69, of Loomis and Hot Springs, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at her home.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Loomis Evangelical Free Church in Loomis with Rev. Tom Thompson officiating.

The family has chosen cremation. There will be no visitation or viewing.

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

Annie Jean was born on Oct. 20, 1952, in Atlanta to Robert “Bob” and Pauline (Trotter) Lauer.

Survivors include her brother, Jerry Lauer of Loomis; and step-daughter, Bobbie Jo Tucker of Gillette, Wyoming.