Anna Serafina Quintana

Grand Island resident, 70

CASTLE ROCK, COLO. - Anna Serafina Quintana, 70, of Grand Island passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Castle Rock, Colorado. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023 at Apfel Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Apfel Funeral Home.

She was born on March 16, 1952 in Nohuaba, Chihuahua, Mexico to Serafina Lozano Hernandez and Francisco Parra Sandobal. She grew up in both Mexico and the United States, receiving her education from Nohuaba, Chihuahua.

She married Ysmael Quintana on September 22, 1984 in Shelton, Nebraska. After which the couple lived in Kearney, where she was a stay-at-home mom. The couple had also lived in Grand Island.

She was a member of the Assemblies of God Church in Gibbon.

She is survived by her son, Odguar Quintana; daughter, Mayra Romo; 11 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brothers, Hector Parra Lozano and Octavio Parra Lozano; and her sister, Rosa Parra Lozano.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Serafina; husband, Ysmael Quintana; and her brother, Francisco.