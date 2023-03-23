DENVER - Ann Marie (Christensen) Mock of Holbrook, Nebraska passed away on March 18, 2023 at Porter Hospice in Denver, Colorado. Ann was born on March 22, 1942 to Arnold and Eva Marie (Rojewski) Christensen in St. Paul, Nebraska, and was the oldest of six children.

Survivors include her husband Eldon; Michael Mock and Chad Kennelly of West Des Moines, Iowa; Kevin, Natalie, Lucille, and Vivian Mock of Highlands Ranch, Colorado; Kyle and Christy Mock of Davenport, Iowa; and her sister Kristene Dell of Hastings, Nebraska.

Viewing and visitation will be Friday, March 24, 2023, from 4 PM- 6 pm at Garey Funeral Chapel, 652 Main St, Arapahoe, Nebraska. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Garey Funeral Chapel, with burial following at St. Matthews Cemetery, Arapahoe. A time for remembrance lunch to follow at the Holbrook Community Building, Holbrook. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Matthew Cemetery, %Sherry Schievelbein, 809 6th St., Arapahoe, NE 68922. Garey Funeral Home of Arapahoe, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and personal reflections may be left at gareyfuneralhome.com.