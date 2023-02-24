Angelica Edwards-Kouma

Wymore resident, 22

WYMORE - Angelica Edwards-Kouma, 22, of Wymore, NE passed away February 17, 2023. She was born to Jasson Kouma & Lisa Marie Garcia on November 27, 2000 in Omaha, NE.

She is survived by children Alice Delphine Marie & Joey Dean Allen Collins, Amberial Snow Kouma (Amber), Harley David Edwards, Cypress Aaron Edwards of Fairfield, sister Mallory Rose Purcell of Lincoln, sister Brealian Marie Kouma of Kearney, uncle Forrest Loran Outcalt of Dallas, TX, fiancé Michael E. Collins of Wymore, parents Jasson Kouma & wife Florenda, Lisa Garcia & Jeff Oberholtz, bonus parents Jeffrey & Cathy Paulk, grandparents James Dixon of Superior, Kirk Imler of Belvidere, Rick Fry of Ulysses, bonus brothers & sisters Kayden Jay Paulk, Chris James Dean Paulk, Dorie Paulk & Jarrod Dubois & family all of Fairfield, Savanna Kisicki of Trumbull and beloved friend Olivia Borjon.

Your wings so very delicate, but your spirit conquers all. You gave us so much joy on earth, but God now reclaims his prize – Spread your wings and fly my Angel.

Services will be Sunday, February 26th at 3:00 p.m. at Forge Christian Church in Hastings, NE. The family will greet friends Friday evening, February 24th from 5-7 at Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home in Fairbury. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com