Angela L. Mattson

Holdrege native, 62

ATLANTA - A memorial service for Angela L. Mattson will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Murray Jones officiating. Inurnment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege, Nebraska.

Angela Louise Mattson, 62, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 31, 2023, at Northside Hospital in Atlanta. Angie was born in Holdrege, Nebraska on December 27, 1960.

Angie is survived by her father, David Rosenthal and his wife Lorane; her sister, Lori Means and her husband Andy and their two daughters; stepbrother, Mike Rosenthal and his wife Linda and their five children; stepbrother Todd Rosenthal and his wife Kim and their two sons; along with a host of other relatives and many friends.

A memorial has been established in Angie's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.