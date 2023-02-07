Angela Dreher
Franklin resident, 61
Angela Renee Dreher, 61, of Franklin died February 4, 2023.
Survivors include: mother and step-father Patricia and Howard Thompson, husband Tom Dreher; daughters, Taylor (Brandon) Herrick, Alyssa (Adam) Sindt; grandchildren Cash and Amara Sindt.
Preceded in death by father Robert Armstrong.
Family will be greeting family and friends Friday, Feb. 10th 5pm to 7pm at the funeral home.
Memorial services 10:30am Saturday, Feb. 11th, 2023 at the Franklin High School.
Family asks that memorials be given to Franklin Public Library instead of ordering flowers.
Hutchins Funeral Home, Franklin, Nebraska.