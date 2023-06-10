Andrew “Andy” Leslie John Stieb, Jr., 77, of Overton, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation of Cozad, Nebraska.

Andy was born August 13, 1945, at Lexington, Nebraska to Deaf parents, Andrew H. and Dorothy (Brown) Stieb. He grew up at Lexington where he attended St. Ann's High School.

He was united in marriage on July 1, 1961, to Sharon Quam at Lexington. Three daughters were blessed to this union: LaNae, Karen and Sandy. The couple later divorced in 1972.

Andy began his tool and die career at Monroe Auto Equipment in Cozad prior to moving to Kearney where he was employed at Eaton Corporation.

On June 22, 1973, Andy found love again and was united in marriage to Francie Nolan, at Kearney, Nebraska.

Andy and his family moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he and his wife owned and operated an ice cream and sandwich shop, called the Breadbox. The family then moved to Glendale, Arizona for a short time before returning to Lexington where he was employed as a supervisor at Sperry New Holland.

The family then moved to Overton, where Andy resumed his career at Eaton Corporation in Kearney for the next 28 years, earning 22 years of perfect attendance, before retiring in 2004.

Andy was an avid fan of Nebraska Cornhusker football, NASCAR, and micro midget racing. At one point, he built and raced his own micro midget car calling it the Hayseed. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling as well as watching his favorite westerns on TV.

Survivors include: his wife, Francie Stieb of Overton; three daughters, LaNae (Al) Phillips of Evans, Colorado, Karen (Flip) Sappingfield of Gothenburg, Nebraska, and Sandy Stoterau of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; seven grandchildren, Justin Phillips of Evans, Colorado, Shane (Kendyl) of Kearney, Jocelyn (Darryl) Borrell of Warren, Ohio, Tre' Stoterau and Keiley Stoterau, both of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; two great-grandchildren, Jax Fontenelli and Willow Borrell, both of Warren, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Mike Nolan of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ed (Gina) Nolan of Scottsdale, Arizona: nephews, Kirk (Christina) Stieb and Kris (Mandy) Stieb, both of Loup City, Nebraska; numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Dorothy Stieb; a brother, Bill Stieb; sisters-in-law, Twila (Price) Stieb and Jean (Nolan) Rodehorst; brother-in-law, Jim Nolan.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating.

Visitation will take place Monday, June 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to AseraCare Home Hospice (Kearney) and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com