‘Andy' Stieb Jr.

Overton resident, 77

COZAD - Andrew “Andy” Leslie John Stieb, Jr., 77, of Overton, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Emerald Nursing and Rehabilitation of Cozad, Nebraska.

Andy was born August 13, 1945, at Lexington, Nebraska to Deaf parents, Andrew H. and Dorothy (Brown) Stieb.

Survivors include: his wife, Francie Stieb of Overton; three daughters, LaNae (Al) Phillips of Evans, Colorado, Karen (Flip) Sappingfield of Gothenburg, Nebraska, and Sandy Stoterau of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; seven grandchildren, Justin Phillips of Evans, Colorado, Shane (Kendyl) Sappingfield of Kearney, Jocelyn (Darryl) Borrell of Warren, Ohio, Tre' Stoterau and Keiley Stoterau, both of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; two great-grandchildren, Jax Fontenelli and Willow Borrell, both of Warren, Ohio; two brothers-in-law, Mike Nolan of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ed (Gina) Nolan of Scottsdale, Arizona: nephews, Kirk (Christina) Stieb and Kris (Mandy) Stieb, both of Loup City, Nebraska; numerous other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner officiating. Visitation will take place Monday, June 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Memorials are kindly suggested to AseraCare Home Hospice (Kearney) and St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefunerahome.com .