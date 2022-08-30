Andrea Orozco

Kearney resident, 28

KEARNEY — Andrea Estephany Orozco, 28, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 at St. James Catholic Church with Father Joseph Hannappel officiating.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at St. James Catholic Church with a Christian Wake service to follow at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.