Andrea Lee Johnson

Omaha resident, 37

OMAHA - Andrea Lee Johnson was born in Omaha, Nebraska on October 16, 1985, and died in Omaha on August 8, 2023. Andrea spent her childhood in Kearney, Nebraska, the third of four children born to Rodney and Catherine (Shiffermiller) Johnson. She graduated from Kearney High School, attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and the University of Nebraska at Omaha where she earned a Masters in Criminology and Criminal Justice. She had a passion for helping people, defending those less fortunate, and a soft spot for any living creature in distress.

First and foremost, Andrea was a devoted mother. The best moment of her life was the birth of son, James “J.J.” M. Denzin and spending time with him was absolutely her favorite activity. She was also a loving daughter, sister, and aunt who treasured her family, especially her nephew, Finley, and niece, Aven.

Andrea was an avid reader, an excellent cook, and enjoyed watching basketball (L.A. Lakers, in particular.) She loved holidays. Her favorites were Halloween (perhaps due to her sweet tooth) and Christmas and she reveled in family celebrations. She was a beautiful woman, curious, open, and warm. She was cherished by all and will be forever missed.

Andrea is survived by her son, James M. Denzin; parents Rod and Catherine; brother Michael Johnson (Patryce Bak); sisters, Jessica Johnson Shank (Jacob), and Erica Johnson (Nathan Damratowski); nephew and niece, Finley and Aven Shank. She is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles, many cousins, and the father of her son. Andrea was predeceased by beloved maternal grandparents, Floyd and Barbara Shiffermiller, and paternal grandparents, Clyde and Lela Pike, and Leonard Johnson. And, her much-loved German Shepherd, Marley, also died before her.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Field Club of Omaha, 3615 Woolworth Ave., on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 2- 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the James “J.J.” M. Denzin Educational Fund, in care of his grandparents at 9 N. Lake Drive, Kearney NE 68845.

Arrangements are by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7500 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE 68124. www.heafeyheafey.com.