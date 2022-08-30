 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrea E. Orozco

  • 0

Andrea Orozco

Kearney resident, 28

KEARNEY — Andrea Estephany Orozco, 28, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home.

Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Artemis 1 spectators leave disappointed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News