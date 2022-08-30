Andrea E. Orozco

Andrea Orozco
Kearney resident, 28
KEARNEY — Andrea Estephany Orozco, 28, of Kearney died Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at her home.
Arrangements are pending with Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney.
