Amy Kathieen McAuliff, 41 of Papillion, Nebraska - passed away suddenly on

Sunday morning, March 26, 2023, at Omaha's University of Nebraska Med Center, following a brief and violent Illness.

Amy was born in Kearney, Nebraska on January 5, 1982, the youngest of Tim and Joan McAuliff's three children. She graduated from Gibbon High School, class of 2001. She attended Chadron State College and Joseph College of Cosmetology. She was a hair stylist In Kearney for many years. For the past five years. Amy has lived In the Omaha area and worked for PayPal. She enjoyed her work and especially loved her co-workers.

Amy was the best mother you could ask for. Her life revolved around her three babies: Jaden, Stella and Owen. Amy loved animals. Growing up, she made sure the family adopted every stray cat and dog that traveled through the yard. Scruffy was her favorite kitty.

Amy's love was evident in everything she did. Her love was quiet, calm, and

deliberate. She was so kind and compassionate. She existed in a space of love and light. No matter the challenges, no matter the circumstances. Amy could remain in harmony and peace. Amy had a way of knowing that things would all work out how they were supposed to. Even at her death, she was calm, unworried, and an example of quiet, true love. Amy loved the sunshine, plush cats, sushi, and ice-cold fountain Coca-Cola, and had a great disdain for pickles.

Amy was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Cliff and Llla Mai Van; paternal grandparents, Don and Thelma McAuiiff; her second mom, Carol Hubbard.

Amy is survived by her parents, Tim and Joan McAullff; her three babies: Jaden Koetter, Stella and Owen Luebbe; brother, Trent McAullff; sister-in-law, Leigh McAullff; niece, Grace McAuiiff; nephew, Jack McAuiiff; sister, Tiffany Williams; brother-in-law, Andy Williams; nephews, Cal and Drew Williams; niece, Reese Williams; best friend, Jenn Kauble; special family, the Hubbard family; special aunt, Gall Jones; special uncle, Dan McAullff; countless aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers.

There will be no memorial book signing, visitation, or viewing, prior to the service. The family has honored her wish for cremation.

A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, 2:30 p.m. at The Village Event Center in Kearney NE, 1920 “A” Avenue, Kearney Ne 68847.

You belong among the wildflowers

Go away somewhere all bright and new

You deserve deepest of cover

You belong somewhere you feel free

-Tom Petty