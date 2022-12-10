Alyce Dethles

Alyce Dethlefs

Ravenna resident 94

RAVENNA — Alyce Dethlefs, 94, of Ravenna passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Celebration of Life Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at the Ravenna City Auditorium in Ravenna. Pastors Jeff Zinnel and Darrell Holzinger will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at the city auditorium. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences can be directed to www.rasmussenfh.com

Alyce was born February 10, 1928 in St. Michael, NE to John and Mattie (Schlund) Ondrak. She attended and graduated from Ravenna Public School.

She was united in marriage to Harold Dethlefs on March 20, 1949. The couple made their home in Fremont, NE for a short time, then moved to Grand Island before making Ravenna their permanent home for 67 years.

Alyce was a longtime member of the Congregational Church serving as President of the Ladies Fellowship. She was a member of the Pleasant View Ladies Aid, past member of the Chamber of Commerce and member of the VFW Auxiliary. The family owned and operated the Grand Theatre in Ravenna for several years.

She enjoyed reading, watching her birds, baking, traveling and visiting over a cup of coffee. She was extremely proud of her family as evidenced by the many photos scattered around her home.

Survivors include her twelve children: Randy (Joan) of Kearney, Rod (Edna Mae) of Ravenna, Rick of Litchfield, Mark (Colette) of Bertrand, Sue (John) Fegley of Burleson, TX, Neal (Chris) of St. Paul, Kay (Jeff) Jones of North Las Vegas, NV, Larry of Ravenna, Terri of Grand Island, Barb of Lincoln, Brent (Wendy) of Aurora and Peggy of Ravenna; eleven grandchildren: Ross, Adam, Heather, Matt, Dru, Beau, Josh, Logan, Justine, Nolan and Sam; great-grandchildren: Alex, Destiny, Gabe, Caleb, Noah, Ava, Hudson, Henry and Stella; sisters-in-law: Melba Ondrak of Ashland and Lucille Baum of Hooper; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers; Harold, Don and Dale; sisters: Mickey and Gert; and 2 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law.