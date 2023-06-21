Alvin G. Trew, 95, of Kearney, died June 19, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, June 22, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating. The family requests casual attire for those attending the service. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. There will not be any visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Game and Parks. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Alvin was born November 29, 1927 near Ansley, Nebraska to Raymen G. and Anna F. (Fortick) Trew. He graduated from Ansley High school in 1946. Alvin married Ivene Hampton in Hyannis, Nebraska on December 25, 1953. The couple moved to Kearney in 1963. Alvin worked for Olson and Sons for 23years. He then owned and operated Al's Heating and Air Conditioning in Kearney until he retired. Alvin enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially fishing with his grandchildren and camping.

Alvin is survived by his sons, Lyle Trew of Buffalo, WY, Don and Cheryl Trew of Kearney; daughter, Joan Trew of Kearney; brother, Lloyd and Marge Trew of Kearney; grandchildren, Tracy and Lanny Hensley of Thompson Falls, MT, Robert Trew of Buffalo, WY, Amber Trew of Buffalo, WY, Niki McKeever of Kearney, Mandy Trew of Kearney, Joseph and Nicole Ostrander of Omaha, NE, Adam Ostrander of Kearney, Mathew and Michele Trew of Kearney; great grandchildren, Tayla Trew, John Hensley, Dakota Lynn Hensley, Dylan McKeever, Gavin Toms, Callie Toms, Jaelyn Trew, Brynlee Trew, Oliver Trew, Diego Trew, Matthew Trew and Jack Trew.

Alvin was preceded by his wife, Ivene Trew; two sisters, Lucille Knox, Helen Trompke; two brothers, Everett Trew, Harold Trew; granddaughter, Markie Marie Ostrander; and grandson-in-law, David McKeever.