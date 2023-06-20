Alvin G. Trew, 95, of Kearney, died June 19, 2023 at Mt. Carmel Home Keens Memorial in Kearney. Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, June 22, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dean Pofahl officiating. The family requests casual attire for those attending the service. Burial will follow the service at Kearney Cemetery. There will not be any visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Game and Parks. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.