Alvin Bosshamer

Amherst resident, 89

KEARNEY — Alvin R. Bosshamer, 89, of Amherst, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Rev. Nicholas Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Stanley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

——

Alvin was born May 14, 1933, in Amherst to Raymond and Alice (Albright) Bosshamer. He grew up on a farm near Amherst and graduated from Amherst High School in 1951.

Alvin married Lucille Siebke June 10, 1951 in Amherst. They lived in Amherst, and Alvin worked construction for Johnson Imperial Homes and then later Johnson and Sons Construction in Kearney. Alvin then worked many years for the Buffalo County Roads Department until he retired in 2013.

Alvin was a member of trinity Lutheran Church, Amherst Volunteer Fire Department, served on the Amherst Town Board, and served as Mayor of Amherst for over 40 years.

Alvin enjoyed following his kids and grandkids sporting events. He and Lucille spent a lot of time entertaining family and friends.

Survivors include his daughter Barb Bosshamer of Kearney; sons, Ken and Joyce Bosshamer of Kearney, Steve and Sheryl Bosshamer of Riverdale; grandsons, Bronson and Jolie Bosshamer of Kearney, Reggie and Crystal Bosshamer of Kearney, Shane and Lynsey Bosshamer of Cozad; great-grandchildren, Jenna, Jake, Jered, Blake, Ali, Cora, and Brooks Bosshamer; brothers, Loren and Twila Bosshamer of Amherst, Emmit and Ann Bosshamer of Amherst, Kermit and Linda Bosshamer of Riverdale; and sister-in-law, Suzanne Siebke of Kearney.

Alvin was preceded in death by his wife, and granddaughter Shasta Bosshamer.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.