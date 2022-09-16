Alvin Bosshamer

Amherst resident, 89

KEARNEY — Alvin R. Bosshamer, 89, of Amherst died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Rev. Nicholas Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Stanley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department.

