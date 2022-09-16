 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alvin Bosshamer

Amherst resident, 89

KEARNEY — Alvin R. Bosshamer, 89, of Amherst died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society-St. Luke's in Kearney.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Rev. Nicholas Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Stanley Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Amherst Volunteer Fire Department.

Visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave condolences.

