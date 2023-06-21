A Memorial Service for Alta Mae Hall will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma, Nebraska with Pastor Jim Bendorf officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later date at the Alma Cemetery.

Alta Mae (Howsden) Hall, 87 years of age, of Alma, passed away, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma. Alta Mae was born in Alma, on May 9, 1936, the younger of two children, born to Bert and Grace (Hays) Howsden. She received her education from Huntley Public Schools and graduated from Huntley High School, with the class of 1954.

Following her education, Alta Mae received her Cosmetology License, working and learning under Helen Linder, at Helen's Beauty School in Alma. After working under Helen, she opened a beauty salon in downtown Alma with her friend, Arline Anderson, and later, worked with Gwen Nibbe. Alta Mae also worked at the Alma hospital as a cook for 36 years, where she was cherished and missed if she ever missed a day.

On June 23, 1961, Alta Mae was united in marriage to William Hall in Alma and to this union three sons were born: William Hall, Jr., Robert, and Craig. The couple made their home in Alma.

Alta Mae was ultimately known for her cooking. She was famous for her pies, dinner rolls, cinnamon twists, jelly, jams, cookies, chicken and noodles, and of course, her fried chicken. She enjoyed cooking holiday meals and treats for her family. When someone would help her with a task and refused payment, she always had something baked to give as payment. During the warmer months, she could be found at her garden in Lyle Cole's yard. When he passed, she moved it to her back yard. She canned everything she could and kept her pantry full.

She was a member of the Alma United Methodist Church.

Alta Mae was preceded in death by an infant son, Robert; her parents; daughter-in-law, Anne Hayden-Hall; and her brother, Jack Howsden.

Alta Mae is survived by her sons: William “Bill” Hall, Jr. and his wife, Gwyn of Kearney, Nebraska; and Craig Hall of Kearney; grandchildren: Kim Kelly and her husband, Mike of Elm Creek, Nebraska; James Hall of Kearney; Ian Hall and his girlfriend, Mila of Colorado; Dayson and Maddox Hall of Kearney; four great-grandchildren: Amaya, Cayden, and Isabella Kelly; and Harley Hall; and other relatives, and friends.

