Allen Jensen

Kearney resident, 81

MINDEN — Allen R. Jensen, 81, of Kearney, formerly of Minden, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden with the Rev. Sharon Rees officiating. The service will be streamed to the church's Facebook page.

Private family interment will be held prior to services at the Minden Cemetery with military honors presented by the Minden American Legion, Heartwell Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Memorials in Allen's honor are kindly suggested to Westminster United Presbyterian Church or to the family for later designation.

Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.

Allen Rae Jensen was born on January 14, 1941 in Minden to Harlan and Sylvia (Chantelaw) Jensen. He grew up in the Minden area and graduated from Minden High School with the class of 1959. He honorably served his country in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963 where he served as Radarman on the Aircraft Carrier USS Kearsarge.

On August 29, 1965, he was united in marriage to Donna M. Ingersoll in Chappell, Nebraska and to this union, three children were born: Kyle, JoLee, and ReNee. The family made their home in Minden where Allen farmed the family farm north of town. Allen and Donna later moved to Kearney.

He was a member of the Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Minden where he served as trustee for many years. Allen also served on the Farmer's Union Co-Op elevator board where he and Donna enjoyed many bus trips. They enjoyed cruises and traveling to many places like the Panama Canal, Alaska, the Bahamas, Hawaii, a paddlewheel boat cruise on the Mississippi river, Boston, Disneyland, Disneyworld, Haiti, New Orleans, and San Francisco, just to name a few. He loved lighthouses, atlases, antique memorabilia, coins, classic cars and music, especially Johnny Cash and Ray Charles. Allen was also an Admiral in the Navy of the Great State of Nebraska. His greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He will be remembered for his caring smile and kind and gentle way.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving and dedicated wife of 57 years, Donna Jensen of Kearney; son, Kyle (Erica) Jensen of Minden; daughters, JoLee (Eric) Bradford of Tulsa, OK, and ReNee (Jason) Leonard of Baxter, MN; 15 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith (Linda) Ingersoll of California, and Rick (Terry) Ingersoll of Colorado; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, Don and Dorothy Ingersoll; nephew, Tommy Ingersoll and niece, Tonia Ingersoll.

Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.