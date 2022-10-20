Allan Schmidt

Campbell resident, 73

HASTINGS — Allan G. Schmidt, 73, of Campbell died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.

Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Westminster United Presbyterian Church, Campbell with Rev. Mark Diehl officiating.

Inurnment will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Campbell.

There will no viewing as his wishes were to be cremated.

Book Ssgning will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Campbell Funeral Home in Campbell.

Allan Gene Schmidt was born in Minden to Leo and Lulu (Keister) Schmidt on Sept. 1, 1949.

He married Jeanie Parks on June 21, 1970.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie of Campbell; his three children, Scott of Campbell, Becky Schernikau of Hastings, Chad of Campbell; his two “foreign daughters”, Mia Bahl Jensen of Denmark and Mariel Lillifosse of Norway; mom, Lulu Schmidt of Hastings; brothers, Roger of Hastings, Lenard of Tacoma, Washington, Rodney of Hastings; and eight grandchildren.