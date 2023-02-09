Allan Peterson

Kearney resident, 75

KEARNEY - Allan Lee Peterson, age 75, of Kearney, died at his home, February 6, 2023.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.holycrosskearney.org. Memorials are suggested to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Youth Ministry.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Allan was born November 16th, 1947 in Kearney Nebraska to Arnold O and Ruby (Merryman) Peterson. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1966.

He married Judy (Taubenheim) Peterson on August 21st 1965 in Amherst, Ne at Trinity Lutheran Church. Allan worked at Eaton Corporation for 42 years. In his spare time he enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and his grandkids, and attending all of their sporting events.

Allan is survived by his wife, Judy of Kearney; sons Jim and wife Kelli Peterson, Jeff and wife Abbey Peterson of Lincoln; daughter Jolynn and husband Brian Kugler of Kearney; grandchildren Marina Peterson, Ashton Peterson, Austyn Peterson, Maysen Peterson, Zaccary Kugler, Ella Kugler, and Alexa Kugler.

Allan was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws and infant granddaughter Abby.