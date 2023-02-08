Allan Peterson

Kearney resident, 75

KEARNEY - Allan L. Peterson, 75, of Kearney, died at his home, February 6, 2023.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor John Rasmussen officiating.

The service will be livestreamed at www.holycrosskearney.org.

Memorials are suggested to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church Youth Ministry.

