Alice Mae Hock

Kearney resident, 95

KEARNEY - Alice Mae (Campbell) Hock of Kearney died Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Kinship Pointe Northridge in Kearney at the age of 95.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, September 15, 2023 at Kearney Evangelical Free Church with Pastor John Fowler officiating. No visitation will be held. O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. Her interment at Kearney Cemetery will be private.

Alice was born February 28, 1928 in Elm Creek, Nebraska to Arthur and Hazel Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Helen, Anita, Amy and brothers Paul, Bob, husband, Dick, and son, Rick. Alice was a graduate of Kearney High School's class of 1946. She met her late husband, Dick, while they both were students at Nebraska State Teachers College in Kearney.

Midway through college, Dick entered the Navy and was assigned to a Marine Corp unit as a corpsman in the South Pacific. When World War II ended, Dick finished college and upon graduation, he married Alice on September 13, 1947. To this marriage three children were born, Rick of Rochester, New York, Gregory of West Hartford, Connecticut, and Lisa Storch of Munich, Germany.

Alice was a full-time mother during the time Dick worked. Dick was a teacher, principal and superintendent in three Nebraska schools after graduation. In 1956 Dick entered the insurance industry working for Travelers in Omaha, Detroit and West Hartford, Connecticut.

Alice especially loved her home in West Hartford. The 20 years she lived there gave her the opportunity to make many friends and become part of the community. In 1986, Dick retired from Travelers and they moved back to Kearney where he was hired as director of annual funds for Kearney State College and later became Executive Vice President of the Kearney State College Foundation.

Moving back to Kearney gave Alice the opportunity to rekindle childhood friendships and develop many new ones. She often entertained friends and was involved in many of Dick's college activities. Due to declining health, Alice moved into Kinsman Pointe Northridge after her husband Dick died. She missed her home and neighbors very much. She looked forward to eating lunch with her friends and spending time visiting with them. Alice was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time volunteering in hospitals while living in Omaha, West Hartford, and Kearney.

She was also an avid collector of beautiful porcelain birds. Alice loved God and was devoted to her family and friends. She was a member of the Kearney Evangelical Free Church and a loyal member of her lifegroup. She always reminded us to “love God with all our hearts.”

Alice is survived by her brother Sam, son Greg, daughter Lisa, daughters-in-law Judy and Mary, grandchildren Caitlin, Ian, Alyssa, Jennifer, Tessie and great-grandchildren James and Amelia. Memorials are suggested to the Dick and Alice Hock Scholarship Fund at UNK's Foundation Office or the Kearney Evangelical Free Church.