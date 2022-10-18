Alice Derr

Holdrege resident, 96

HOLDREGE — Alice (Krueger) Derr, 96, of Holdrege, died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Christian Homes Care Community at Holdrege.

A funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege with Rev. Richard Boring officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A memorial has been established in Alice's honor and kindly suggested to: Start Over Rover of Hastings; Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of Holdrege; or Heartland Pet Connection of Hastings.

Alice was born on March 14, 1926 in Adams County, near Blue Hill, the youngest of five daughters born to Louie and Anna (Muhleisen) Krueger.

On Dec. 20, 1945, Alice was united in marriage to Galen E. “Bud” Derr. Following Bud's honorable discharge in 1946, the couple lived a couple of different places and then settled in Holdrege.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Anna Krueger; her husband, Bud; her four sisters and their husbands: Pauline Warnke and husband, Chris; Irene Harrifeld and husband, Irvin; Berniece Harrifeld and husband, George; and Verna Heltenberg and husband, Marvin; nieces and nephew: Marilyn (Harrifeld) Rademacher; Linda (Harrifeld) Hagewood; and Bob Warnke; and nephew-in-law, Ed Wooten.

Alice is survived by her nieces and nephews: Jeannie Kassik and husband, Paul of Shickley; Julie Endicott and husband, Steve of York; Dick Warnke and wife, Doris of Ayr; Phyllis Garner and husband, Ron of Ashland; Tom Hagewood of Schyler; Joan (Harrifled) Wooten of Davenport, Iowa; Jan Booker and husband, Wayne of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Marvin Harrifeld and wife, Rosella of Blue Hill; Wally Derr and wife, Sharon of McCook; Gary Derr and wife, Joyce of Campbell; Roger Derr and wife, Pat of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Rodney Derr and wife, Louise of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Wayne Derr and wife, Barb of Bonaire, Georgia; along with many extended relatives and many friends.

Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at nelsonbauerfh.com

The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.

The funeral service will be live streamed via the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Facebook page atfacebook.comt-Calvary-Lutheran-Church-109006532511492.