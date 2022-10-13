Alice Derr
Holdrege resident, 96
HOLDREGE — Alice D. Derr, 96, of Holdrege, died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Christian Homes Care Community in Holdrege.
Funeral services are pending with the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
