Alice J. Brehm

Kearney resident, 93

KEARNEY - Alice J. Brehm, 93, of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with Pastor Sean Dougherty officiating. Burial will follow at the Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Kearney First Baptist Church or the Hereditary Angioedema Association. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

Alice Jewel Brehm was born On October 23, 1929 to James and Della (Kugler) Brooks north of Riverton and departed this earthly life on April 5, 2023.

She was baptized in the Pleasant Hill Methodist Church as a baby in 1929. She attended elementary School at the one-room Spring Valley School. Alice grew up on a farm near Spring Valley with her parents and two sisters Ula and Cleo. The family farmed, raised chickens and had a small herd of milk cows. Her mother would sew the girls' dresses and read the bible to them daily. She later attended and graduated from Franklin High School in 1947.

After high school Alice worked at a local café and then the dime store in Franklin where she met Bernard (Ben) Brehm. She was united in marriage to Bernard March 19, 1950, at the Spring Valley Church. The couple had one son, Timmey (Tim) Brehm, born in 1950. A couple years after Tim was born, Alice later worked at the Franklin County Memorial Hospital for a short time as the night cook. She would occasionally take Tim to work with her and everyone would marvel over him. The family moved from Franklin to Colorado for a short time, and then later settled in Kearney.

Alice's pride and joy was her son Tim, who passed away unexpectedly on June 15th, 1996 from anaphylactic shock, due to Hereditary Angioedema. Alice's heart was never the same but she tried to remain strong for her three grandkids Candice, Trisha and Dakota.

Alice will be remembered for her simple and private demeanor. She was woman with a quiet mouth and a fierce heart. She will be most remembered for her love and desire to spend time with family.

Left to remember Alice's love are her three grand kids Candi (Jeff) Fuqua, Trish (Jon) Olson, and Dakota (Stephanie) Brehm. She also leaves behind six great-grandkids and five great-great-grand kids as well as nieces and nephews and two dear friends that would visit her from the First Baptist Church regularly.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, two sisters and their spouse's Ula Lee and Don Luth, and Cleo and Delton Kile, one niece Judy Knehans and one nephew Gayle Kile.