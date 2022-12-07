Alfred Kuck

Smithfield resident, 91

LEXINGTON — Alfred H. Kuck, 91, of Smithfield, Nebraska passed away December 4, 2022 at Lexington Regional Health Center, Lexington.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska, with Pastor Sarah Neben, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Inurnment will be held at a later date at Elwood Cemetery in Elwood, Nebraska.

Alfred was born October 29, 1931, on the farm in Gosper County, Nebraska to Herman and Gladys (Stine) Kuck.

He met and married Marie Wilcox from McCook, Nebraska on April 27, 1951 in McCook, Nebraska at the Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marie of Elwood, NE; son Jerry Kuck of Elwood and daughter Ann Johnson and her husband Scott of Elwood; sister Lola Davison and husband Mark of Smithfield, NE; sister-in-law Betty Jussel of Grand Island, NE; sister-in law Doris Ruppert of McCook, NE. Also surviving Alfred are 9 grandchildren; Kelli (Josh) Marshall, Jeremy Kuck, Eric Kuck, Ryan Kuck, Amy (Brandon) Stritt, Brad Wolfe, Andrew (Bethanne) Kuck, Emily (Jay) Weber, and Aaron Johnson, and 14 great-grandchildren; Ashlyn, Wilson, Clayton, Preston, Bellamie, Jordan, Haley, Teagan, Nolan, Kyler, Addison, Aviana, Bentley, Reagan, and Walter the dog; and many numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.