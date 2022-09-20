Aletha May Holland Howell

She drove truck with her husband, Albert, and in 1960 the family moved to California, where she went to work outside of the home in a saw mill until she broke her arms. The family moved back to Ansley in 1963, and she went to work in Kearney at Foote's Cafe as a waitress. She then went into nursing at Ward's Nursing Home in Ansley. Then went to Ballard's Nursing Home in Broken Bow as a nurse's aide. She later was one of the first care staff members and learned to give shots and give medicine. She then worked at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City and then Sargent Nursing Home and finally at Sandhills Manor, where she retired. She lived in Ansley most of her teenage life and most of her adult life except when she lived in Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada, with her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Daniel Bratton. She returned to Ansley and lived there until she moved to Broken Bow.