Aletha May Holland Howell

Aletha Howell
Broken Bow resident, 90
BROKEN BOW — Aletha May Mott Holland Howell, 90, of Broken Bow died Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Viewing was Monday, Sept. 19 at Iverson Funeral Home.
Graveside service was in the Mason City Cemetery.
Iverson Funeral Home of Broken Bow was in charge of arrangements.
——
She was born May 12, 1932, in Oconto to Harold Redman and Hazel May Keller Mott.
She started school in Oconto and went to school in Mason City and Ansley High School.
She married Gerald Lloyd “Rusty” Holland and to this union was born one daughter, Dorothy. Rusty died in the Korean War.
On June 16, 1952, she married Albert Vest Howell in Lexington. He passed away April 19, 2001, ending a 48-year marriage. To this union three children were born: Linda, Harold and Wiona.
She drove truck with her husband, Albert, and in 1960 the family moved to California, where she went to work outside of the home in a saw mill until she broke her arms. The family moved back to Ansley in 1963, and she went to work in Kearney at Foote's Cafe as a waitress. She then went into nursing at Ward's Nursing Home in Ansley. Then went to Ballard's Nursing Home in Broken Bow as a nurse's aide. She later was one of the first care staff members and learned to give shots and give medicine. She then worked at Rose Lane Nursing Home in Loup City and then Sargent Nursing Home and finally at Sandhills Manor, where she retired. She lived in Ansley most of her teenage life and most of her adult life except when she lived in Utah and Las Vegas, Nevada, with her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Daniel Bratton. She returned to Ansley and lived there until she moved to Broken Bow.
Survivors include her four children, Dorothy Holland Lupo, Lincoln, Linda and Daniel Bratton, Ansley, Harold Howell, Ansley, Wiona Kollers, Broken Bow; brother, Harry Mott; sisters-in-law, Vivian Mott, Molly Mott and Dorothy Mott; 30 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Aletha was preceded in death by parents; both husbands; brothers, Vernon Mott and Joe Mott; sisters-in-law, Clemmie Mott, Clysta Mott, Leona Bull, Una Bull, Faye Howell, Pearl Howell, Lola Howell, Mae Brisbin, Margaret Boyer, Jessie Howell and Ethel Howell; brothers-in-law, John Bull, Lafe Bull, James Howell, Henry Howell, Chet Boyer and Albert Brisbin; father and mother-in-law, Albert and Josephine Bull Howell; daughter-in-law, Carol Howell; sons-in-law, Danny Lupo and Richard Koller; granddaughter, Pat Howell; grandsons, Ed Pryce and Shane Craig; and great-grandsons, Richard Nollett and Noah Pryce.