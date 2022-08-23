Aldon Unruh

Callaway resident, 84

GRAND ISLAND — Aldon L. Unruh, 84, of Callaway died on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022 at CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., today, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Berean Bible Church in Broken Bow with Rev. Larry DeMoss, officiating.

Visitation was Monday, Aug. 22 at Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway.

Interment will be at 2 p.m. at the Gothenburg Cemetery in Gothenburg.

Timm-Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Callaway is in hcarge of arrangements.

He was born on Jan. 30, 1938, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Alpha J. and Almeda Rose (Johnson) Unruh.

He married Lavon Uhlig on Nov. 24, 1960.

Survivors include his wife, Lavon of Callaway; his children, Warren Unruh of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Shannon Valentine of Lincoln; sister, Carolyn Unruh of Lahoma, Oklahoma.