Albert E. Gardine

Funk native, 88

ARVADA, Colo. - A funeral service for Albert E. Gardine will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege with Father Jay Buhman officiating. Interment will follow at the Moses Hill Cemetery near Holdrege with Military Honors provided by the Martin-Horn American Legion Post #66 in conjunction with the United States Navy Funeral Honors Team.

Albert Eugene “Al” Gardine, 88, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away, on April 18, 2023, at his home. Al was born in Phelps County, Nebraska on the family farm north of Funk on April 26, 1934.

Al is survived by his son, Randal and his wife, Rosa of Arvada; three grandchildren: Matthew Gardine and his wife, Lea; Shelley Schneider and her husband, Matthew; and Lia Peak and her husband, Chris; three great-grandchildren: Emelia; Owen; McKenna; one sister, Delores Schneider of Holdrege; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

A memorial has been established in Al's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.