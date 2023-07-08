‘Al' Mangers

Kearney resident, 90

KEARNEY - Former Hastings resident Alvin J. “Al” Mangers, 90, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Central Nebraska Veterans Home, Kearney, NE.

Rosary will be 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to EWTN, St. Cecilia Catholic Schools, or family's choice. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service, go to Al's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.

Al was born February 23, 1933, on a farmstead near Juniata, NE to Arthur and Margaret (Parr) Mangers. He attended Assumption Catholic School through the eighth grade. Al served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 during the Korean War. He married Kay Marie Kohl on May 7, 1955, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings; she preceded him in death on May 16, 2018.

Al farmed in the area for many years, he also worked for M&S Construction, was a salesman for Shafer Implement, a salesman for Johnson Cashway and Big G Commercial Division, managed Chateau Apartments, and was camp host at Fort Kearny for 20 years.

He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree, and was a Faithful Navigator of Knights of Columbus 1123. Al served as President of the Roseland Coop Board, Superintendent of Adams County Weed Control Board, Hansen Elevator, NCP & Research, Pork Board, President of the Bar Association in Hastings, and Founder of the Wagon Wheel Bar.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kay Marie Mangers; brother, Roy Mangers; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Mangers.

Survivors are daughter and son-in-law Cynthia “Cindy” and Jerry Johnson of Lincoln; sons and daughters-in-law Robert “Rob” and Joyce Mangers of Roseland and Timothy “Tim” and Sally Mangers of Kearney; grandchildren: Brent and Joy Johnson, Nicole and Jared Zelek, Krista and Daniel Crowe, Cole and Amber Mangers, Candace Mangers, Robert Mangers, Andrew and Brianna Mangers and Ali Mangers; great-grandchildren Emma, Grace, Jackson, Mason, Chloe, Waylon, Lainey, Claire, Cain, Callen, Luke and Kiernan; brother and sister-in-law: Don and Judy Mangers of Sun City Center, Florida; and sister and brother-in-law: Arlene and Paul Vondenkamp of Beatrice.