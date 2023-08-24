‘Al' Carr

Overton resident, 83

ELWOOD - Alfred "Al" Lee Carr, 83, of Overton, Nebraska, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2023, at the Elwood Care Center in Elwood, Nebraska.

He was born on November 25, 1939, in Platteville, Colorado to Robert and Elizabeth (Stieb) Carr. Al married Carol Rakestraw. They had three children: Tim, Chris and Vickie. The marriage ended in divorce. On November 29, 1990, Al married Sharon Brand. He welcomed two stepchildren, Steven and Carrie.

Survivors are his wife, Sharon Carr of Overton; children, Tim Carr of Overton, Chris (Rex) Johnson of Overton, and Vickie (Joe) Tingelhoff of Lexington; Al's stepchildren, Steven (Lisa) Kvasnicka of Ansley, Nebraska, and Carrie Kvasnicka of Cozad; siblings, Pete (Ruth) Carr of Burke, South Dakota; Kathleen (Milo) Klein of Burke, South Dakota; Rosie Rogers of Lexington; Joanne Nichols of Lexington; sisters-in-law Kathy Carr of Mesa, Arizona and Dee Carr of Lexington; grandchildren: Jeremy (Lena) McCarter, Sarah (Lance) Keim, Shannon (Clayton) Jefferies, Dusty (Joe) Lang, AJ (Mollie) Davenport, Drew (Andrea) Carr, Justin Johnson, Ethan (Caroline) Johnson, Amanda (T.J.) Ellis, Derrick Kvasnicka, Ashley Kvasnicka, Larissa Wilkins, Devon Wilkins, Alex Bevard and Andrew Bevard. This remarkable man became the patriarch to 27 great-grandchildren who carry pieces of his spirit into their futures. Numerous nieces, nephews as well as extended family and friends also join in remembering this extraordinary soul.

Preceding Al in death were his parents. Additionally, he mourned the loss of his dear brothers Bob and Joe Carr, his nephew, Russ Carr, and his granddaughter-in-law, Briana Bevard.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. August 28 at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. August 29, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Overton Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Share online condolences at: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.