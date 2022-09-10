Adrian Choquette

Minden resident, 93

MINDEN — Adrian O. Choquette, 93, of Minden died on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Kearney County Health Services in Minden.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Campbell with the Rev. Evan Winter and Rev. Andrew Sparling officiating.

Interment will be held following the service at St. Anne Cemetery, east of Campbell, with military honors presented by the Campbell American Legion.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Minden with a Rosary service at 5 p.m.

Craig Funeral Home in Minden is in charge of arrangements.

Adrian Odell Choquette was born on Oct. 15, 1928, to Emile and Leone (Forrest) Choquette.

He married Edith Nellie Marie Hoelting on June 21, 1955.

Survivors include his wife, Marie of Minden; his six children, Kevin, Lori Trompke, Janelle Bohan, Cindy Scharber, Kerwin and Scott; his brothers, Edwin and Richard Choquette; 13 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.