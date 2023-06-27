ELKHORN - Adeline E. Dzingle, 93 of Elkhorn, Nebraska, formerly of Loup City, Nebraska, died Friday, June 23, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at Brookestone Meadows in Elkhorn, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. Father Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29 at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church with a Sodality Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Dzingle family for later designation and can be mailed to Cheryl Krueger, 7215 South 45th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.