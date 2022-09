Adela Alarcon

Lexington resident, 67

LEXINGTON — Adela Alarcon, 67, of Lexington died on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her home.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.