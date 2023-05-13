Adam Rodriguez

Holdrege resident, 58

KEARNEY - Adam Steve Rodriguez, 58, of Holdrege, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

He was born on December 5, 1964, in Temple, Texas to Anastacio Rodriguez and Estella Martinez.

Those left to honor his memory are his daughters, Ruth Esmeralda Moran and Jami Griselda Moran, both of Lexington; four grandchildren; brother, Anastacio Rodriguez Jr. of Holdrege; sisters, Angelita (Angel Figueroa) Rodriguez of Holdrege, Rosie (Ramon) Rodriguez of Lexington, and Lynn Rodriguez of Omaha; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides his parents, Adam is preceded in death by his brother, Nick Rodriguez, and sisters, Beatrice Rodriguez and Barbara Rodriguez.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Jose Chavez officiating.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will take place in Willow Island Cemetery at Willow Island.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.