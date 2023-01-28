Ada Lynne Maul

Kearney resident, 99

KEARNEY — Ada Lynne Maul, 99, of Kearney, died January 25, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, January 31, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Pastor Nicholas Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow the service at the Riverdale Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, January 30, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the UNK One Room, One Teacher scholarship program.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Ada Lynne Maul was born on April 26, 1923 to George and Ada Symmonds at their home in rural Buffalo County. She attended grade school in various Buffalo County grade schools and graduated from Riverdale High School in 1941. Following her high school graduation, she attended Kearney State Teachers College for one year under a program which allowed her to teach for three years. She taught in various Buffalo County rural schools until she joined her sisters in California in 1944 and worked in a bomber factory in support of the war efforts. It was while in California that she became better acquainted with Martin (Mike) Maul who was serving in the Marine Corp at Camp Pendleton. Following Mike's discharge from the Marines in December of 1945 they returned to Amherst, Nebraska. They were united in marriage at Immanuel Lutheran (North) Church on the very cold evening of January 8, 1946. Following their marriage they resided in Amherst, Nebraska until 1950 when Ada Lynne and Mike moved to Riverdale where they raised their four children.

In addition to being a homemaker, Ada Lynne lived her passion for teaching by working for many years as a substitute teacher in the Buffalo County rural schools. She was active for many years as a Sunday School teacher and with LWML at Trinity Lutheran Amherst.

Following Mike's retirement from the State Bank of Riverdale they spent many years working as volunteers with the Good Samaritan Hospital Service League in Kearney and with the Buffalo County Red Cross. In recognition of Ada Lynne's love for teaching she is named on the UNK One Room, One Teacher Wall of Fame and in 2012 was awarded the Kearney Daily Hub's Freedom Award for outstanding Volunteer in Education.

Ada Lynne is survived by her daughter Kathleen Carmann of Centennial, CO; sons, Thomas (Mary) Maul of Omaha, NE, Jerry (Sonja) Maul of Eugene, OR: grandchildren, Troy Carmann, Kami Snyder, Leslie Eiland, Lauren Maul, Hannah Maul, and Hunter Maul; seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Ada Lynne was preceded in death by her husband Mike, daughter Georgia (Jo) Rime, son-in-law Kenneth Carmann, her parents and all seven of her siblings.