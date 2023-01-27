Ada Lynne Maul

Kearney resident, 99

KEARNEY — Ada Lynne Maul, 99, of Kearney, died January 25, 2023 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 am, January 31, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Amherst with Pastor Nicholas Whitney officiating.

Burial will follow the service at the Riverdale Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, January 30, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the UNK One Room, One Teacher scholarship program.

Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence.

Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.