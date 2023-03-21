Daniel ‘Dan’ A. Speirs

Kearney resident, 69

OMAHA - Daniel “Dan” A. Speirs, 69, of Kearney, died March 20, 2023 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Memorial Mass will be 10:30 am, March 24, 2023 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Paul Colling officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m., March 23, 2023 at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home with a wake service at 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the Big Friends Little Friends Program in Kearney, Trails and Rails Museum in Kearney, or the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

