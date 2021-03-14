Nutt family boosting its Ravenna business with more homegrown products

RAVENNA — If someone would have told Dani Nutt 10 years ago that her cottage industry someday would encompass so many products and innovations, she would have told them they were off their rocker.

“I never could have imagined where this was going. My mind was all about cattle then. I had no idea we’d be growing a jam and jelly business at that time,” Nutt said.

Through trial and error, a whole lot of hard work and help from family and relatives, Nutt Family Jams and Jellies of Ravenna today offers 23 flavors. The Nutts also tend a near 2-acre garden at their farmstead and operate a fresh produce delivery service in the summer.

They sell quarters and halves of beef, but are planning to branch into USDA-certified single cuts of beef.

They also sell fresh farm eggs from their 175 chickens and offer five flavors of pancake and waffle syrup and 10 kinds of hand scrub soap.

In addition to expanding their beef business, Dani said the Nutts will be producing elderberries and aronia berries. The berries are high in antioxidants and will be the foundation for a line of healthy living products, she said.