Nurse's caring attitude, encouragement attributed with helping save Axtell woman's life

KEARNEY — Megan Allen is from a family of nurses.

Allen’s great-grandmother was in the nursing field, and her grandma and mother are nurses. One of Allen’s cousins is a nurse practitioner, said Allen, an RN at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

She said if it hadn’t been for her mother’s encouragement, she might not have chosen a health care profession.

“My mom wanted one of us to be a nurse and so it was me,” Allen said. “A lot of what she said about nursing is that it runs in the family, but she also said, ‘Megan, you’re such a caring person.’”

It is Allen’s caring attitude that prompts her to make friendly visits with patients, especially patients who suffer from nagging, chronic conditions. She said there’s a soft spot in her heart for anyone who is regularly in and out of the hospital.

One of those patients is Sara Merchant from Axtell. She nominated Allen for the Health Care Heroes Award because, in Merchant’s mind, Allen’s caring attitude and encouragement may have saved her life.

Merchant said almost two years of medical setbacks left her weary from the struggle.

Her prolonged battle with kidney stones, perforated bowels, a surgical opening in her stomach, a chronic neuromuscular disorder, and fatigue and weakness took a toll on her fighting spirit. She said she became disheartened having a feeding tube and tracheotomy.

To Merchant, it seemed as if the only news she received about her health was bad news.

Merchant penned a note describing her frustration and hopelessness. When Allen dropped by her hospital room, Merchant handed her the message.

Asked recently about the contents of that note, Merchant stood silent, but then she said Allen was a lifesaver on that day, just as she had been another time during Merchant’s struggles.

Doctors had discharged Merchant, but as she prepared to roll the patient outside on a wheelchair, Allen sensed something wasn’t right. Merchant was weak and in pain, so Allen questioned the decision to discharge. Merchant just didn’t seem ready to go home.

Merchant described what happened next in her nomination of Allen for the Health Care Heroes Award:

“When I was in the hospital and about to be discharged I stood up, not feeling good, and she (Allen) said, ‘You’re not going anywhere.’ They took some tests and they found out I had a perforated bowel. I was told that if I had left the hospital I could have died.”

Allen insisted to the doctors that day that something wasn’t right with Merchant. She said it was a challenge speaking up to the hospital’s veterans because she had worked at KRMC just a few months and hadn’t established her credibility.

Merchant said the seriousness of her illness constantly challenged her to be hopeful.

That’s where Allen’s caring attitude and encouragement proved their worth.

Merchant said, “She sat and listened to me. I felt like I just wanted to give up because of everything negative going on. But it gives a patient hope when they know someone is listening. She was truly my life saver!”

Allen is an RN in KRMC’s Progressive Care Unit, where patients receive care after the Intensive Care Unit.

She said nursing has it’s tough days, but feeling patients’ appreciation makes nursing worth the heartache.

“Knowing that you have helped someone and changed their life is the best part of my job,” Allen said.