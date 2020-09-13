 Skip to main content
Number of new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday down from Friday's jump
top story

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported just five new cases of COVID-19 between midnight and 11:59 p.m. Saturday. That included two new cases in Buffalo County and three new cases in Phelps County.

The numbers differ slightly from those issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in the Two Rivers area between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Two Rivers reports 2,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, which is five fewer than DHHS figures. Of those, 1,537 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 518 patients has not been confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Total cases to date, according to Two Rivers, are:

- Dawson: 1,035

- Buffalo: 852

- Kearney: 124

- Phelps: 88

- Gosper: 30

- Franklin: 18

- Harlan: 7

Statewide, there have been 38,108 cases of COVID-19, including 434 new cases Saturday, since March 20, and 434 deaths, according to DHHS.

For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.

Concerned about COVID-19?

