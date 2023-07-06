NORFOLK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are teaming up with troopers from many other states for a campaign focused on patrolling U.S. Highway 20.

“Highway 20 is a major route of travel across the country and for vacationers coming to experience northern Nebraska,” said Capt. Dain Hicks, commander of Troop B, based in Norfolk. “This multi-state partnership is positively impacting the safety for Highway 20 travelers from Nebraska to Iowa and across the entire country.”

During the month of May, Nebraska State Patrol troopers issued 114 citations for speeding on Highway 20, as well as citations for no seat belt (4), improper child restraint (7), minor in possession of alcohol (1) and driving under suspension (1). Troopers also arrested one person for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The campaign continues in July. This effort is made possible thanks in part to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

“With the goal of improving safety and reducing crashes on all roadways, the Iowa State Patrol is thankful for the partnerships that have been made to make this project successful,” said Lt. Brian Beenen, District 9 commander, Cedar Falls. “This coast-to-coast initiative involves over 40 law enforcement agencies across the country. We look forward to continued collaboration to make our roadways safe.”

Highway 20 crosses the entire continental United States, running from Massachusetts to Oregon. In Nebraska, Highway 20 runs through northern parts of the state from South Sioux City to Harrison.