NSP investigating after man shoots himself during standoff with law enforcement in Kearney County
NSP investigating after man shoots himself during standoff with law enforcement in Kearney County

GRAND ISLAND — The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an incident in which a subject shot himself during a brief standoff in Kearney County.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. Thursday, the Kearney County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an armed subject barricaded in a vehicle outside a residence south of Minden. The State Patrol and Minden Police assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

As the assisting agencies arrived on scene, a gunshot was heard from inside the vehicle. The subject, a 51-year-old Upland man, was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement officials attempted to provide aid, but the man died a short time later.

The Kearney County Attorney has requested that the State Patrol conduct an investigation into the incident. No law enforcement officers fired a weapon during the incident and no officers were injured.

