NPPD warns customers of scam calls

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District has been made aware of scammers targeting electric customers.

NPPD customers report they have received calls during which they’re told they must make an immediate payment for a meter replacement or may be disconnected. The callers ask them to use payment methods such as wire transfers, gift cards or prepaid debit cards such as a Green Dot card.

NPPD does not call customers to ask for a credit card number or demand payment with a prepaid card. Anyone receiving such a call should not make a payment over the phone.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be from NPPD and feel pressured for an immediate payment or personal information, hang up and then call NPPD’s Customer Contact Center at 877-ASK-NPPD.

Learn more at nppd.com/accounts-billing/scams.